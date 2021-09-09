NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

NYZ001-092115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely

late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ010-092115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely

late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-092115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with showers likely

late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ011-092115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-092115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers through early

afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from

around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-092115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny

with showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ019-092115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

through early afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior

valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-092115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny with showers

likely late. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-092115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny

with showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-092115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny with

showers likely late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-092115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely late. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-092115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then showers likely

late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ004-092115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with showers likely late.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ005-092115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with showers likely

late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ006-092115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

through early afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ007-092115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers from late morning on. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from the

lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-092115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

425 AM EDT Thu Sep 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny early, then a chance

of showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

