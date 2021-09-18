NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

_____

677 FPUS51 KBUF 180820

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

NYZ001-182130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ010-182130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

early this afternoon, then sunny late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from around

50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-182130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

early this afternoon, then sunny late. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-182130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers through early

afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-182130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from

the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-182130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-182130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy dense fog developing. Cooler

with lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-182130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy dense fog developing overnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-182130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy dense fog developing. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-182130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ014-182130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-182130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-182130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

northwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-182130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

north winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-182130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows

ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-182130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging

from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-182130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

420 AM EDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers

likely through early afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

EAJ

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather