NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021 _____ 273 FPUS51 KBUF 260833 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 NYZ001-262115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ010-262115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ002-262115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ011-262115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ085-262115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ012-262115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ019-262115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain, breezy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ020-262115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Near steady temperatures in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ021-262115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ013-262115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ014-262115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ003-262115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ004-262115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ005-262115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog late this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ006-262115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog late this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ007-262115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ008-262115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 433 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. $$