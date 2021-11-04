NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 _____ 731 FPUS51 KBUF 040804 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 NYZ001-042130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ010-042130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers likely later this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ002-042130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ011-042130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ085-042130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely late this morning through the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ012-042130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ019-042130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch in persistent bands across higher terrain across higher terrain. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ020-042130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch in persistent bands across higher terrain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ021-042130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ013-042130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ014-042130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ003-042130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ004-042130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ005-042130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of rain showers through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ006-042130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers late. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows across the Tug Hill, less than an inch elsewhere. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .FRIDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ007-042130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers this morning, then lake effect rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with lake effect snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ008-042130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 404 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then lake effect snow showers likely late this morning through early afternoon. partly sunny late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches across the Tug Hill, little or no accumulation elsewhere. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ Hitchcock\/HSK _____