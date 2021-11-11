NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

225 FPUS51 KBUF 110820

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

NYZ001-112230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then lake effect showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-112230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with lake effect showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect rain showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers with lake effect snow

showers likely with some rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-112230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Warm with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-112230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Breezy, mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect rain showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-112230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered sprinkles early. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy, warmer with lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect rain showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible in the morning, then lake effect rain and snow showers with

some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-112230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Breezy,

mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Windy, warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-112230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early. Breezy, warm with

highs ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy with lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of

thunder possible. Colder with highs around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-112230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early. Mild with highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then lake

effect rain and snow showers with some rumbles of thunder possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-112230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles early. Mild with highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-112230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles this morning. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy, milder with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ014-112230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers from late evening on. Breezy, milder with lows

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-112230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Warm with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-112230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles late this morning. Mild

with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-112230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles late this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-112230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered

sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cold with lows

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then lake effect

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-112230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from around

50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Windy and not as cold. Late

evening lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper

40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to around

50 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then lake effect showers

with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ008-112230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

320 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered sprinkles early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Windy and not as cold with lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then lake effect rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers with some

rumbles of thunder possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

Hitchcock/TMA

