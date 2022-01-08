NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

750 FPUS51 KBUF 080721

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

NYZ001-081015-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Early evening

lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-081015-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. Light

west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional rain with snow and sleet likely overnight. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Early evening lows in the mid 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures

rising into the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-081015-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

snow, sleet and rain likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures

rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-081015-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 10

above. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional rain with sleet with possible snow and overnight. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Early evening lows in the mid

20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain in the morning, then rain likely with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-081015-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland

to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional sleet, rain and snow with freezing rain likely overnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Early evening lows in the

mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures rising to the mid 30s inland and to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain with snow likely. Windy with highs ranging

from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Windy with lows ranging from around 15 inland to around

20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-081015-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional sleet with possible rain with freezing rain and snow

likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Early evening lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-081015-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to

15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional sleet and rain with freezing rain likely overnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Early evening lows in the mid 20s in interior

valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures rising to the mid 30s in interior valleys and to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-081015-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, then

partly cloudy late. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional sleet, freezing rain and rain overnight. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Early lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-081015-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional freezing rain and sleet overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Early

lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the upper

20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional sleet, rain, snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-081015-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Little

or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid

20s, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on the hilltops and

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-081015-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

sleet, rain and freezing rain likely overnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s on the

hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, sleet and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-081015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

snow and sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then

temperatures rising into the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-081015-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

snow, sleet and freezing rain likely overnight. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows around 20. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-081015-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

occasional snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of

an inch. Not as cold. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then

temperatures rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow, sleet with rain and freezing rain likely

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain likely in the evening, then

lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Windy with lows around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-081015-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows ranging

from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with occasional snow overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug

Hill. Not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures

rising to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow in the morning, then occasional rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Windy with lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to

20 to 25 across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to

20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

10 below to 15 below zero. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ007-081015-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to

5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional snow overnight. Little

or no accumulation. Windy and not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to

20, then temperatures rising to the upper 20s across the Tug Hill

and to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow in the morning, then occasional rain and

snow in the afternoon. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 25 to

35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to

20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-081015-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

221 AM EST Sat Jan 8 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with occasional snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Not as

cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the

mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to

20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs zero to 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather