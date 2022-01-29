NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

NYZ001-292215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not

as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ010-292215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ002-292215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ011-292215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ085-292215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below inland to zero to 5 above along the Lake Erie shore.

Light west winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ012-292215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ019-292215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below in interior valleys to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Erie

shore. Light west winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in

interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ020-292215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ021-292215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs 5 to 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ013-292215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

mostly cloudy from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging from

5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs 20 to 25.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ014-292215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers early. Cold with highs ranging from

5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ003-292215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Cold

with lows ranging from zero to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ004-292215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers early. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ005-292215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 10 to 15. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not

as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ006-292215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs ranging from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ007-292215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs zero to 5 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

Light west winds. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ008-292215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

340 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs zero to 5 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 35 below.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph

or less. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 15. Light winds. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

