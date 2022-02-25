NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

_____

307 FPUS51 KBUF 250842

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

NYZ001-252215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow likely early this afternoon. A

chance of snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy, cold with

near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Windy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph overnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ010-252215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow likely early this afternoon. A

chance of snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with near

steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-252215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Windy and not as cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph overnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ011-252215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow likely late. Snow

may be heavy at times through early afternoon. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ085-252215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet early, then snow late this morning. Snow

likely early this afternoon, then snow late. Snow may be heavy at

times this morning. Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Not as cold with lows ranging from around 20 inland to

the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-252215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet early, then snow late this morning. Snow

likely early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late.

Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Not as cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the

lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ019-252215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain early, then snow late this

morning. Snow likely early this afternoon, then snow late. Snow may

be heavy at times this morning. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Early morning highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and

20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Not as cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-252215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain early, then snow late this

morning. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this

morning. Snow may be heavy at times late. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of

an inch. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures

falling into the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ021-252215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow early, then snow and sleet

late this morning. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times this morning. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Late morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures

falling to around 20 on the hilltops and to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-252215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain early, then snow late this

morning. Snow likely early this afternoon, then a chance of snow

showers late. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of a few

hundredths of an inch. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s

on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ014-252215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain early, then snow through

early afternoon. Snow likely late. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to

3 inches. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-252215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Not as cold with near

steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ004-252215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ005-252215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

4 to 6 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ006-252215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

4 to 8 inches. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to

10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches possible. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows ranging

from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-252215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

5 to 8 inches. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows zero to

5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Not as

cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-252215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

342 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation

6 to 9 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather