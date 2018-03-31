NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight, then a chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 21. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight, then snow or rain

showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers. Lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight, then

rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until midnight,

then snow or rain showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

720 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

