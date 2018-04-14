NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

999 FPUS51 KBTV 140543

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

NYZ028-140800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain or sleet. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-140800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Areas of fog. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely or a chance of sleet in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sleet likely or a chance of snow or freezing rain likely.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-140800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sleet likely or a chance of snow or freezing rain likely.

Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-140800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow or sleet or rain

likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain or freezing rain likely or a chance of snow.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Rain may be heavy

at times. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-140800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow or rain or sleet or

freezing rain likely in the morning, then snow or sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely until midnight, then

a chance of sleet or snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely or a chance of sleet. Little

or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Windy with lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-140800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow or sleet or freezing rain likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-140800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely or a chance of sleet or snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-140800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet or freezing rain or snow likely or a chance of

rain in the morning, then sleet or snow in the afternoon. Snow and

sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or freezing rain

until midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain likely or a chance of snow. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-140800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

140 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Lows around 30. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely in the morning,

then sleet or snow or freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain until midnight. Sleet or snow

likely. Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet or freezing rain or snow likely. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast