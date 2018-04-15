NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 9:33 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
163 FPUS51 KBTV 150129
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
NYZ028-150800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain until midnight. Snow and sleet.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional
ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Freezing rain likely in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain or sleet likely until
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no additional
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ031-150800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional snow
and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional ice accumulation
of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature around 19.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Sleet likely in the morning, then sleet and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely until midnight. Freezing rain likely.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Breezy with highs around 40.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ026-150800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning, then
freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet likely until midnight. Rain
likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ087-150800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Additional ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet likely until midnight. Rain
likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ029-150800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow. Total snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Additional ice accumulation of
up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of freezing rain. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ027-150800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet likely. Snow likely in the morning, then freezing
rain likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.
East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely until midnight. Freezing rain or rain
likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ030-150800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 30. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Sleet likely until midnight,
then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Brisk with lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Light
snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ035-150800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain. Snow and
sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Sleet likely until midnight,
then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ034-150800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an
inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the
upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely until midnight. Freezing rain. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Breezy with highs around 40.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Rain may be heavy at
times. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast