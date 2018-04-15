NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

163 FPUS51 KBTV 150129

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

NYZ028-150800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain until midnight. Snow and sleet.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional

ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet likely. Freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain or sleet likely until

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-150800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature around 19.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Sleet likely in the morning, then sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely until midnight. Freezing rain likely.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Breezy with highs around 40.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-150800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet likely until midnight. Rain

likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-150800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Additional ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet likely until midnight. Rain

likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-150800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Snow. Total snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Additional ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ027-150800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet likely. Snow likely in the morning, then freezing

rain likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely until midnight. Freezing rain or rain

likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ030-150800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Additional ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs around 30. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Sleet likely until midnight,

then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Brisk with lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-150800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain. Snow and

sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to

a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Sleet likely until midnight,

then rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ034-150800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

925 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation a dusting to

1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely until midnight. Freezing rain. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or freezing rain. Breezy with highs around 40.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Rain may be heavy at

times. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

