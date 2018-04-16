NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 3:49 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely or a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight. Cloudy with a
chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely or a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ026-170800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then rain showers likely or a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely until midnight,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight. Snow showers
likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then snow or rain showers
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Breezy
with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then rain or snow showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers likely
until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total
snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then snow or rain showers
likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with
lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches possible. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or rain showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely or a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
337 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely or a chance
of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the morning,
then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
