NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

097 FPUS51 KBTV 060730

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

NYZ028-062000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ031-062000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-062000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ087-062000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ029-062000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-062000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ030-062000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-062000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ034-062000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather