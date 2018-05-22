NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

NYZ028-220800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-220800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-220800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-220800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ029-220800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-220800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ030-220800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-220800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-220800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1029 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

