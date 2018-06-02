NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

NYZ001-022115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ010-022115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ002-022115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ011-022115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ085-022115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ012-022115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from around

50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ019-022115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 inland

to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ020-022115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ021-022115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through early

afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ013-022115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ014-022115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ003-022115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ004-022115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ005-022115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s

inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ006-022115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ007-022115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ008-022115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

443 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

