NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bronx-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Queens-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Queens-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Nassau-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Nassau-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southern Westchester-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Westchester-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rockland-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Putnam-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Orange-

739 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

