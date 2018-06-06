NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Published 7:19 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
709 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
710 PM EDT Wed Jun 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
