NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

969 FPUS51 KBTV 180509

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

NYZ028-180800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ031-180800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ026-180800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with occasional

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ087-180800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ029-180800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ027-180800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ030-180800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ035-180800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ034-180800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

106 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

