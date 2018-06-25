NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

774 FPUS51 KBTV 252305

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

NYZ028-260800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ031-260800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ026-260800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ087-260800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ029-260800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ027-260800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ030-260800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ035-260800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

NYZ034-260800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

702 PM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

