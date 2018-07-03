NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 1:17 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
510 FPUS51 KBTV 030512
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
NYZ028-030800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ031-030800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ026-030800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ087-030800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ029-030800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ027-030800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ030-030800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ035-030800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ034-030800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
109 AM EDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather