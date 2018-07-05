NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
611 FPUS51 KBTV 050516
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
NYZ028-050800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
values up to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ031-050800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-050800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values up to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-050800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-050800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-050800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-050800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-050800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers until midnight, then showers likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Less
humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ034-050800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
114 AM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather