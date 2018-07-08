NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

809 FPUS51 KBTV 080208

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

NYZ028-080800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ031-080800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-080800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ087-080800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ029-080800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-080800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-080800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-080800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ034-080800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather