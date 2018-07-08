NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
NYZ028-080800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ031-080800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ026-080800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ087-080800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ029-080800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ027-080800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ030-080800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ035-080800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
NYZ034-080800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1005 PM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
