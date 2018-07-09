NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

693 FPUS51 KBTV 091930

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

NYZ028-100800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ031-100800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ026-100800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

NYZ087-100800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ029-100800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ027-100800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

NYZ030-100800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ035-100800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ034-100800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

