NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
693 FPUS51 KBTV 091930
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
NYZ028-100800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ031-100800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ026-100800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
NYZ087-100800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ029-100800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ027-100800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
NYZ030-100800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ035-100800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ034-100800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
327 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds until midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
