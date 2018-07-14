NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1023 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
