NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
NYZ028-162000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows
around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Less
humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ031-162000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
NYZ026-162000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ087-162000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ029-162000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ027-162000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ030-162000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Less humid
with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ035-162000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Less
humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ034-162000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1027 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Less
humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
