NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
NYZ028-172000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ031-172000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ026-172000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall late this morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ087-172000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall late this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ029-172000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
NYZ027-172000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late this
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ030-172000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall late this morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ035-172000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ034-172000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1032 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall late this morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Less humid
with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
