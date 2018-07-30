NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018

_____

529 FPUS51 KBTV 300715

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

313 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather