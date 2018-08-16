NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

NYZ028-160800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-160800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-160800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-160800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-160800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-160800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. More humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-160800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-160800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ034-160800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

120 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

