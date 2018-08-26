NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

314 AM EDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

