NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s, except in the mid

40s along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-090800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-090800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-090800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Franklin-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s, except in

the mid 40s along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Essex-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

115 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

