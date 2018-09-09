NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

_____

255 FPUS51 KBTV 092334

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

NYZ028-100800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ031-100800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-100800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-100800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ029-100800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-100800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ030-100800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-100800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ034-100800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

730 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather