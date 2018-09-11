NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 70.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

124 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

