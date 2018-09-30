NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

416 FPUS51 KBTV 300719

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather