NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

286 FPUS51 KBTV 040216

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

NYZ028-040800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-040800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-040800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ087-040800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs

around 70. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-040800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

until midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-040800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much warmer.

More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers until midnight.

Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ030-040800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ035-040800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-040800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1013 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

