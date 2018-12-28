NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018

929 FPUS51 KBTV 280835

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

NYZ028-282100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain likely. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning. Patchy dense freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-282100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain likely. Ice accumulation

of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight, then

partly cloudy with rain likely or a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing

fog. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ026-282100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing

fog. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-282100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog. Highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-282100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Patchy dense freezing fog. Total snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling to

around 13 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-282100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing fog. Highs

around 30. Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-282100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Patchy dense freezing fog. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs around 30. Temperature falling

to around 16 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-282100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or rain likely this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning. Patchy dense freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ034-282100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

332 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or rain this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Breezy with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy dense freezing

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 19 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow showers or a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

