NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
602 FPUS51 KBTV 220759
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
NYZ028-222100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph this
morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as
27 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
around 7 above. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Freezing rain with rain and sleet likely
in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ031-222100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 33 below.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain, freezing rain,
snow and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ026-222100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 13. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming
light and variable. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 9 above. Temperature
rising to around 20 after midnight. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ087-222100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 14. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 11. Temperature rising
into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ029-222100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 15. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 11. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Much colder with lows 5 below
to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
NYZ027-222100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 12. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 32 below.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 8 above. Temperature
rising to around 19 after midnight. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ030-222100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 13. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and
variable. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ035-222100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 14. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 22 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 9 above. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then sleet,
rain, freezing rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ034-222100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph this
morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as
33 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows around 8 above. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then sleet, snow, rain
and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the
mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
