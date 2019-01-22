NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

NYZ028-222100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as

27 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 7 above. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Freezing rain with rain and sleet likely

in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ031-222100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 33 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ026-222100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 13. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 9 above. Temperature

rising to around 20 after midnight. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ087-222100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 14. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 11. Temperature rising

into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ029-222100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 15. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 11. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Much colder with lows 5 below

to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ027-222100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 12. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 32 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 8 above. Temperature

rising to around 19 after midnight. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ030-222100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 13. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 8 above. Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

NYZ035-222100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 14. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 22 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 9 above. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then sleet,

rain, freezing rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ034-222100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

256 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as

33 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 8 above. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then sleet, snow, rain

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

