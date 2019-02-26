NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 2 above.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing.

Windy and much colder with lows around 2 below. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

24 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 below. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 24 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight. Lows around 1 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Much colder with

lows around 4 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight. Lows around zero. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 6 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow until

midnight. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then a slight

chance of snow showers. Blustery and much colder with lows around

4 below. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 24 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs around 14. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 1 above. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1023 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers until midnight, then mostly clear. Blustery with lows around

zero. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 11 to 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 6 below to 12 below

zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

