NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

628 FPUS51 KBTV 281118

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

NYZ028-282100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ031-282100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 17. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ026-282100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ087-282100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

around 19. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ029-282100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 4 below. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around

10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ027-282100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 17. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ030-282100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 17.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 4 below. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around

10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ035-282100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light snow this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ034-282100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

616 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather