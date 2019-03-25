NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019
_____
566 FPUS51 KBTV 250647
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
NYZ028-252000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ031-252000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ026-252000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ087-252000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ029-252000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ027-252000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ030-252000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ035-252000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ034-252000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
244 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 16 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 13 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather