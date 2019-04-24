NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

50. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

50. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

256 AM EDT Wed Apr 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

