NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

