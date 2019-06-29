NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
519 FPUS51 KBTV 290704
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
301 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
NYZ028-292000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ031-292000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-292000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs
around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-292000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely until midnight, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ029-292000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
until midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-292000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ030-292000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-292000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around
70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ034-292000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
