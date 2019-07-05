NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper
50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
302 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
