NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

309 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

