NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2019
_____
120 FPUS51 KBTV 280709
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
NYZ028-282000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ031-282000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ026-282000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-282000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-282000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-282000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-282000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-282000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ034-282000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
304 AM EDT Sun Jul 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather