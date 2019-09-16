NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019
722 FPUS51 KBTV 160739
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
NYZ028-162000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ031-162000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-162000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
NYZ087-162000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ029-162000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-162000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-162000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-162000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ034-162000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
336 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
