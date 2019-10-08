NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s, except in the upper 30s

along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

60. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming

light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

