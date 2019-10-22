NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s

along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

