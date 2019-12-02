NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 17, except in

the lower 20s along Lake Champlain. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 14.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 13.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

possible. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

319 AM EST Mon Dec 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until

midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

