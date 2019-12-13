NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
304 FPUS51 KBTV 130811
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
NYZ028-132100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle likely with possible rain and freezing drizzle
until midnight, then rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Lows in the lower 30s, except in the upper 30s along
Lake Champlain. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy
with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ031-132100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. A chance of freezing
drizzle and drizzle until midnight, then rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Windy with highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
NYZ026-132100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle and rain likely until midnight, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ087-132100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle and rain likely until midnight, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ029-132100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle, rain likely with a chance of freezing drizzle
until midnight, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in
the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ027-132100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle likely with a chance of rain until midnight,
then rain or a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or freezing rain in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ030-132100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle likely, a chance of rain and freezing drizzle
until midnight, then rain or a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Light snow accumulation.
Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Breezy with highs around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15.
NYZ035-132100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
drizzle with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Drizzle likely, a chance of rain and freezing drizzle
until midnight, then rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
NYZ034-132100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
308 AM EST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in the
mid 30s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Drizzle, freezing drizzle and
rain likely until midnight, then rain after midnight. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
southeast with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulation. Very windy with lows around 30. West winds 30 to
35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Very windy with highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
75 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows around
10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
